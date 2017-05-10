Celebrities Warned For Unclear Instagram Posts

The Federal Trade Commission sent warnings to several celebrities about making product placement posts on social media.

The power of social media as a marketing tool has not escaped brands, celebrities, or The Federal Trade Commission. Last month the FTC issued warnings to celebrities who plugged products on their Instagram accounts without clearly identifying their relationships with brands.

The celebrities include… Luke Bryan, Lucy Hale, Naomi Campbell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Amber rose, Vanessa Hudgens, Victoria Beckham, Lindsay Lohan, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Vanessa Lachey.

