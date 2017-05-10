Celebrities Share Wisdom From Their Moms

“People” magazine collected quotes of stars sharing wisdom they got from their moms.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, so “People” magazine collected quotes from 10 celebrities, sharing wisdom they received from their moms. Here they are:

Chris Hemsworth: “Just have fun. You love acting, right? Good, go and act. Go and have fun and if it doesn’t work out, you can come back home.”

Zooey Deschanel: “Wear lipstick.”

Kristin Chenoweth: “‘Don’t ever rely on a man for money. Make your own way.’ So I did. And now I’m single.”

Meghan Trainor: “My mama always reminds me to be happy and to take a step back and look at everything. Because with this crazy life, you can easily get overwhelmed.”

Shannen Doherty: “You can do anything, anything that you put your mind to. Just give it 100 percent and go for it.”

Tia Mowry: “Never feel bad about who you are. And she would always say, ‘If they don’t like you, then it’s their loss.'”

Uzo Aduba from “Orange is the New Black”: “When I first moved to New York, she dropped me off at the train and she turned off the car, and she said, ‘Uzo. Just work hard. I don’t care what you do, as long as you work hard.

“‘I never heard of ‘nothing’ come from hard work. I don’t know what will come, but something will come.'”

Kate Hudson: “What makes mom the best is that she never put any expectations too high on the kids. She just wanted us to be doing the things that made us happy, as long as we were working hard, but we never had to live up to something.”

Jim Parsons from “The Big Bang Theory”: “She’d just look in the mirror and say ‘Well, I did the best I could do today.’ The message was, ‘Don’t feel bad about how you look.'”

Matthew Morrison from “Glee”: “Try to not swear much, and always practice good hygiene.”

