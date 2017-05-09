Here are some words you might be pronouncing WRONG.

We’ve got a list of six common words people mispronounce all the time. And there’s a chance you’ve gone your whole life pronouncing at least one of them wrong.

1. Mischievous. It’s three syllables, not four. Some people say “mis-CHEE-vee-us.”

2. Espresso. There’s no “X” in there, but a lot of people pronounce it “EX-presso.”

3. Prerogative. There’s an “R” after the “P.” So it’s “PRE-rogative”, not “PER-ogative.” You’ll probably never get called out for that one though.

4. Asterisk. A lot of people say “aster-IX,” like there’s an “X” at the end. But it ends in “S-K,” so it’s aster-ISK.”

5. Triathlon. Almost everyone pronounces four syllables . . . tri-ATH-uh-lon. But it’s really just three, “tri-ATH-lon.”

6. Supposedly. A lot of people pronounce it like there’s a “B” at the end . . . “supposably.” Which IS actually a word, but they mean slightly different things.

“Supposedly” with a “D” means “apparently” . . . “supposably” with a “B” means “conceivably.” But don’t use it. Even though it’s technically a word, most people will think you’re just not smart.

