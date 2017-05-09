Video: Meet Adoptable Diesel

Jill Devine May 9, 2017 1:19 PM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Adoptables, dog, Gateway Pet Guardians, GPG, Rescue Me, Rescue Me with Jill Devine

Welcome to Rescue Me!  If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet GuardiansEach week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

I fell in love with Diesel (A.K.A. Louie) as soon as I saw him.  He is such a sweet boy and a very smart boy as well!!  For his size, he was very gentle.  I thought he would be clumsy and tackle me as soon as I saw him, but I was quickly proven wrong.

