Video: Meet Adoptable Diesel

Welcome to Rescue Me! If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet Guardians. Each week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

I fell in love with Diesel (A.K.A. Louie) as soon as I saw him. He is such a sweet boy and a very smart boy as well!! For his size, he was very gentle. I thought he would be clumsy and tackle me as soon as I saw him, but I was quickly proven wrong.

