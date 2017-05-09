VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel Returns To Late Night With Baby Billy Update

Jimmy Kimmel returned to late night Monday with an update on his son Billy. He said he was grateful for all the people who donated to Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, and he added, “Our plan is to send a card to everyone who made a donation. There are a lot. So you might be getting those at Christmas time.”

He also addressed the critics who attacked him last week after he urged lawmakers to avoid replacing Obamacare. He said, “I would like to apologize for saying that children in America should have health care. It was insensitive. It was offensive, and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”

Billy still needs to have another surgery on his heart which Jimmy said will happen in the next 3 to 6 months.