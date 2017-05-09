VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel Returns To Late Night With Baby Billy Update

May 9, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: Congress, Entertainment Schmig, Health Care, health update, Heart Surgery, Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel returned to late night Monday with an update on his son Billy. He said he was grateful for all the people who donated to Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, and he added, “Our plan is to send a card to everyone who made a donation. There are a lot. So you might be getting those at Christmas time.”

He also addressed the critics who attacked him last week after he urged lawmakers to avoid replacing Obamacare. He said, “I would like to apologize for saying that children in America should have health care. It was insensitive. It was offensive, and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”

Billy still needs to have another surgery on his heart which Jimmy said will happen in the next 3 to 6 months.

More from Phillips & Company Morning Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live