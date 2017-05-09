St. Louis Ranks No. 1 Best Baseball Town

From being called the “best fans in baseball” to currently being No. 1 in the division, our St. Louis Cardinals are the team and town people want to beat.

According to Fox Sports senior writer Dieter Kurtenbach, St. Louis is the best baseball town in North America.

Outranking our neighbors in Kansas City, Missouri, and reigning World Series Champions Chicago Cubs, St. Louis still places in the No. 1 spot.

Kurtenbach says, “St. Louis and the Cardinals are synonymous. What other team and city can say that? Sometimes it is just as simple as that. The ‘Best Fans in Baseball’ might not always be self-aware — no fan base is, though — but they’re all-in on the Cardinals. You can’t question that kind of loyalty.”

Here are the top 13 baseball towns that also made the list:

13. Anaheim

12. San Diego

11. Kansas City

10. Los Angeles

9. Detroit

8. Toronto

7. Cincinnati

6. New York

5. Baltimore

4. Boston

3. Chicago

2. San Francisco

1. St. Louis Cardinals

Click here to read the full article.