Fast Food Chains With The Filthiest Bathrooms

What fast food chains have the FILTHIEST bathrooms?

A new survey asked people which fast food chains have the CLEANEST and DIRTIEST bathrooms.

And while no chain got more than 65% of people saying their bathrooms are clean, these five scored the best: Chick-fil-A . . . Culver’s . . . Potbelly Sandwich Shop . . . Whataburger . . . and Caribou Coffee.

And the five chains with the FILTHIEST bathrooms are: Sonic . . . Popeyes . . . Little Caesars . . . McDonald’s . . . and Jack in the Box.

