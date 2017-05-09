Fast Food Chains With The Filthiest Bathrooms

May 9, 2017 2:50 AM
What fast food chains have the FILTHIEST bathrooms?

A new survey asked people which fast food chains have the CLEANEST and DIRTIEST bathrooms.

And while no chain got more than 65% of people saying their bathrooms are clean, these five scored the best: Chick-fil-A . . . Culver’s . . . Potbelly Sandwich Shop . . . Whataburger . . . and Caribou Coffee.

And the five chains with the FILTHIEST bathrooms are: Sonic . . . Popeyes . . . Little Caesars . . . McDonald’s . . . and Jack in the Box.

