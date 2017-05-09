Channing Tatum Writes His Daughter An Emotional Letter

Oh Channing Tatum, you continue to win my heart. Cosmopolitan magazine asked him to write an article in honor of the launch of Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas. I wouldn’t guess he would write about his daughter, but that’s the direction he went. Here are some excerpts:

The more I thought about this, the more I thought about my daughter reading this article someday. I pictured her in her late teens or early 20s, hoping to explore and discover her sexuality and dreaming about finding true love.

I tried to imagine the things I’d want her to read that would help her understand men and sex and partnership better, and at that moment, I realized a strange thing. I don’t want her looking to the outside world for answers. My highest hope for her is just that she has the fearlessness to always be her authentic self, no matter what she thinks men want her to be.

And that’s what I want for my daughter — to be expectation-less with her love and not allow preconceived standards to affect her, to ask herself what she wants and feel empowered enough to act on it.