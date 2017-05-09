Celebrities Who Use Butt Doubles

May 9, 2017 2:40 AM
Filed Under: Butt, celebrities, doubles, Phillips & Company, use

Here’s a list of celebrities who have used BUTT DOUBLES for nude scenes.

RebelCircus.com has a list of celebrities who CHEATED US by using butt doubles for nude scenes.

They include Dakota Johnson in “Fifty Shades of Grey”, supposedly because of her tattoos.

Then there’s Kit Harrington, who couldn’t do his nude scene on “Game of Thrones” because of a broken ankle.

And that wasn’t Owen Wilson’s real buttocks in “You, Me and Dupree”, but he claims the directors made that choice, not him.

And Mila Kunis didn’t really get naked for Justin Timberlake in “Friends with Benefits”, because she figured the sideboob she flashed was enough.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live