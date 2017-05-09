Celebrities Who Don’t Like Social Media

A list of celebrities who aren’t fans of social media includes…

Some celebrities live on social media, then there are those who want little or nothing to do with it. People.com collected quotes from 15 celebs who aren’t into social media. Here are some of the highlights:

Jennifer Lawrence: “If you ever see a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter that says it’s me, it most certainly is not . . . Because the Internet has scorned me so much.”

Scarlett Johansson: “I can’t think of anything I’d rather do less than have to continuously share details of my everyday life . . . I’d rather that people had less access to my personal life.”

George Clooney: “So one drunken night, you come home and you’ve had two too many drinks and you’re watching TV and somebody pisses you off, and you go ‘Ehhhhh’ and fight back. And you go to sleep, and you wake up in the morning and your career is over. Or you’re an [A-hole]. Or all the things you might think in the quiet of your drunken evening are suddenly blasted around the entire world before you wake up.”

Amy Poehler: “I try not to read too much online because I always get my feelings hurt, even if someone’s flattering you. Like somebody tweeting, ‘Call me crazy, but I think Amy Poehler’s attractive.’ And you’re like, ‘Okay? Thank you?'”

Mila Kunis: “I don’t want people thinking they know me to the point where they feel comfortable coming in my house without being invited. For security reasons, it just wasn’t worth it. I’d rather have my privacy.”

Julia Roberts: “There’s an anonymity that makes people feel safe to participate in hatefulness. I like a good old-fashioned fistfight if people are pissed off at each other.

I just feel like if you’re really mad and want to have a fight, then put your dukes up.”

Benedict Cumberbatch: “I find that whole thing ultimately very toxic. I’d much rather spend my energy doing what brought me to [people’s] attention in the first place, which is my work.”

