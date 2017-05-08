Win Tickets to ‘Rent’ at The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Win: A pair of tickets to see “Rent” at The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Contest Ends: Friday, May 12, 2017

Listen to Paul Cook on Y98 all week, and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see “Rent” at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

RENT – The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning masterpiece returns to the Fabulous Fox stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production – ONE WEEKEND ONLY – May 19th -21st. RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters—love. Tickets available now at MetroTix.com.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, May 12, 2017. Read the official contest rules.