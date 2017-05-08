Win Tickets to ‘Rent’ at The Fabulous Fox Theatre

May 8, 2017 9:01 AM
Filed Under: Contest, Fox Theatre, rent, tickets, Win

Win: A pair of tickets to see “Rent” at The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Contest Ends: Friday, May 12, 2017

Listen to Paul Cook on Y98 all week, and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see “Rent” at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

RENT – The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning masterpiece returns to the Fabulous Fox stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production – ONE WEEKEND ONLY – May 19th -21stRENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters—love. Tickets available now at MetroTix.com.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, May 12, 2017Read the official contest rules. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live