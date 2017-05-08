Three in a Row, You Go

May 8, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: cardinals, Contest, tickets, Win

Win: A pair of tickets to an upcoming Cardinals game

Contest ends: Friday, May 12, 2017

Tune into Phillips and Company on Thursday & Friday this week for a chance to call in and play Three In A Row, You Go.

Thursday’s winner gets a pair of tickets to see the Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs on Friday, May 12, 2017, at 7:15 p.m. Friday’s winner gets a pair of tickets to see the Cardinals face the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at 7:15 p.m.

Get your tickets now at cardinals.com.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, May 12, 2017Read the official contest rules. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live