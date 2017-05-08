The 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards Winners

Here’s who won at last night’s MTV Movie and TV Awards.
At the MTV Movie and TV Awards last night, Emma Watson won Best Actor in a Movie for “Beauty and the Beast”, and Millie Bobby Brown won Best Actor in a Show for “Stranger Things”. It was the first award show EVER where the acting categories weren’t separated by gender.
The WINNERS last night were:
Best Actor in a Movie – Emma Watson for “Beauty and the Beast”
Best Actor in a Show – Millie Bobby Brown for “Stranger Things”
Best Duo – Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen for “Logan”
Best Kiss – Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome in “Moonlight”
Best Fight Against the System – “Hidden Figures”
Next Generation – Daniel Kaluuya (star of “Get Out”)
Tearjerker – “This Is Us” (Jack and Randall at karate)
Best Host – Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show”
Best Reality Competition – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Best Comedic Performance – Lil Rel Howery in “Get Out”
Movie of the Year – “Beauty and the Beast”
Show of the Year – “Stranger Things”
Best Villain – Jefferey Dean Morgan in “The Walking Dead”
Best Hero – Taraji P. Henson in “Hidden Figures”
Best Documentary – “13th”
Best American Story – “Blackish”
Best Musical Moment – “You’re The One I Want” from the ensemble cast of “Grease: Live”
Trending – Channing Tatum and Beyoncé’s “Run The World (Girls)” from “Lip Sync Battle”
