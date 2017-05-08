Here are a few coffee hacks to start the week.

We’ve got four really simple coffee hacks. A few of them might also save you a few bucks, and help your waistline…

1. Let your coffee cool down for a few minutes before you drink it. A few different studies have found it tastes better that way. If it’s super hot, it tends to taste stronger, and a little more bitter.

2. If it still tastes bitter, add a pinch of salt. You can add it to the coffee grinds, or just sprinkle some in your cup after you brew it. Some people swear by it. And it can save calories, because you won’t need as much cream to cut the bitterness.

3. Save money by making your own flavored creamer. Just add a few drops of vanilla extract or hazelnut extract to some half-and-half. It should taste pretty close, and it’s a lot healthier. A lot of those store-bought creamers have trans fats and a ton of sugar.

4. Make your own frothy milk in the microwave. Just pour some milk in a mason jar . . . shake it up . . . take the lid off . . . and nuke it for about 30 seconds. Then spoon it onto your coffee so it looks like a cappuccino.

