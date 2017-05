Crayola wants YOU to name their new blue crayon that replaced the dandelion color.

Crayola finally announced what crayon is going to replace the dandelion color that they kicked out of their box of 24 back in March. And it’s a BLUE crayon. The specific shade of blue was discovered by a chemist back in 2009.

And they’re asking people to help them name it.

Click Here to send in your name suggestion.