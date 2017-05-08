Listen to Win Tickets to Cardinals vs. Giants

May 8, 2017 8:34 AM
Filed Under: cardinals, St. Louis, Win

Win: A pair of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals vs the San Francisco Giants on Friday, May 19, 2017, at 7:15 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, May 12, 2017

Listen to Jill Devine on Y98 all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals take on the San Francisco Giants on Friday, May 19, 2017, at 7:15 p.m.

The Cardinals host the Giants the weekend of May 19th through 21st, with great giveaways all weekend long, including an adult batting practice jersey, Cardinals pet bowl, and an unique rhinestone cap! Get your tickets today at Cardinals.com/Promotions.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, May 12, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

