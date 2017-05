The World Video Game Hall of Fame just announced its NEW entries for 2017.

The World Video Game Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York just announced its newest entries. They picked four games: “Donkey Kong” . . . the first “Pokemon” game . . . “Street Fighter Two” . . . and the first “Halo” game.

The four new games will join the 12 that are already in the Hall of Fame, which includes “Pong”, “Pac-Man”, “Super Mario Bros.”, “Doom”, “Tetris”, and “World of Warcraft”.

