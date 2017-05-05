Starbucks Sued for Allegedly Ripping Off Unicorn Frappuccino

Starbucks sure has been in the spotlight a lot lately!!!

Here’s the latest … A Brooklyn coffee shop is accusing Starbucks of stealing its idea for a Unicorn Frappuccino. TMZ reports that The End has filed a lawsuit against Starbucks, claiming it started selling a rainbow-hued, coffee-less Unicorn Latte in December 2016.

The End also states that it began the process of trademarking the name in early 2017. The End wants a public apology and for Starbucks “to stop using Unicorn on all its drinks and pay up for stealing it,” TMZ notes.

Starbucks, in turn, says the lawsuit is “without merit” and that their drink arose out of the overall unicorn food craze on social media.

Going against a major corporation like Starbucks is pretty gutsy, but who knows what will happen!