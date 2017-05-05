Signs That You’re Really An Adult

Here are the top signs you’ve REALLY become an adult.
1. Pay your own bills. 81% of people say you need to before you’re considered an adult.
2. Have a full-time job. 63% say it’s a requirement for being an adult.
3. Move out of your parents’ house, 59%.
4. Do your own laundry, 55%.
5. Don’t get regular financial assistance from your parents or relatives, 54%.
6. Cook for yourself more than twice a week, 39%.
7. Do your own taxes, 38%.
8. Contribute to an IRA or other retirement plan, 35%.
9. Take your parents out to dinner and pay the bill, 30%.
10. Get an annual check up, 29%.
A few things that didn’t make the top 10 are having children . . . hosting Thanksgiving . . . giving money to charity . . . flossing . . . and paying for Netflix.
