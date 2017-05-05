Real-Life “Rosie the Riveter” Receives High School Diploma at 97

A real-life “Rosie the Riveter” who dropped out of high school and helped the U.S. military effort during WWII has finally received her diploma at the age of 97!!

Katherine Martinson of Metairie, Louisiana, left school in the 11th grade to earn money for her family during the Great Depression, then continued working after the U.S. entered the war.

“During the war, I took a shop course,” she says. “That’s how I learned to use the tools to do the riveting…[It was] everything for the country at that time.” She later married and raised four children.

On Tuesday, she received an honorary diploma from Picayune Memorial High School, donning a cap and gown for the festivities. “It means so much to me. It’s wonderful,” Martinson says. “I saw my four children all get diplomas.”

