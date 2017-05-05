Hawking says “Leave Earth if You Want to Survive”

May 5, 2017 3:35 PM By Paul Cook

Stephen Hawking is saying that humans should make their exodus from Earth within the next century if we have any hope of surviving.

Okay, I admit physicist Stephen Hawking has been discussing the impending doom of the human race for several years, but now he’s getting more urgent – and that freaks me out a bit.

Why is he doing this? Ah, show promotion! Hawking warns all of this in a forthcoming documentary – called Stephen Hawking: Expedition New Earth – that humans should make their exodus from the planet within the next century if they have any hope of surviving. According to the BBC, which is releasing the feature this summer, Hawking discusses his assertion that the human race only has one hundred years before we need to colonize another planet.”

In the film, set to be released next month, Hawking details why this will be necessary, noting threats facing the planet including epidemics, asteroid strikes, and climate change.

And Steve’s not alone. He and other academics find out if and how humans can reach for the stars and move to different planets.”

So now you can’t say I didn’t warn you. -PAUL

