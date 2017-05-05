Harry Potter to Make Broadway Debut in Spring 2018

The stage version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is set to premiere on Broadway at New York City’s Lyric Theatre in April 2018. Like the original London run, the production will be presented in two parts that are intended to be seen on the same day. Cursed Child was written by Jack Thorne from a story by Thorne, J.K. Rowling and John Tiffany, and picks up 19 years after the end of the final novel, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The production debuted in London’s West End last year to critical acclaim and recently won nine Olivier Awards, including best new play.