Harry Potter to Make Broadway Debut in Spring 2018

May 5, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: Broadway, Harry Potter, musical, theater

The stage version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is set to premiere on Broadway at New York City’s Lyric Theatre in April 2018. Like the original London run, the production will be presented in two parts that are intended to be seen on the same day. Cursed Child was written by Jack Thorne from a story by Thorne, J.K. Rowling and John Tiffany, and picks up 19 years after the end of the final novel, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The production debuted in London’s West End last year to critical acclaim and recently won nine Olivier Awards, including best new play.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live