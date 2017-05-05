See Halsey Perform ‘Now or Never’ on ‘Fallon’

By Robyn Collins

Halsey has performed her new single “Now or Never” live for the first time.

“Now or Never” is the first song from her upcoming album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, which is scheduled for release June 2. Halsey performed the track last night (May 4) on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, dressed in all-white, in front of a virgin Mary statue sporting the words “Make” and “Peace.”

Watch Halsey’s performance of “Now or Never” below: