The Most And Least Nostalgic States

A new study ranked the states by their levels of NOSTALGIA.

The real estate blog Estately just ranked the states by their levels of NOSTALGIA using five factors: Facebook interest in classic cars . . . antiques . . . vintage clothes . . . vinyl records . . . and Jell-O??!!

Based on that, the 10 most nostalgic states are: California . . . Utah . . . Alabama . . . Louisiana . . . Tennessee . . . Idaho . . . Oklahoma . . . West Virginia . . . Kentucky . . . and Georgia.

And the 10 least nostalgic states are: Minnesota . . . Wisconsin . . . Nebraska . . . Maryland . . . Illinois . . . Michigan . . . South Dakota . . . Texas . . . Massachusetts . . . and New Mexico.

Missouri is 24th on the list.

