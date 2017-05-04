Friends’ Adorable Reaction to Girl’s Pink Prosthetic Goes Viral

Jill Devine May 4, 2017 10:29 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: BBC, girl, Prosthetic Leg, twitter, UK

How long do I get to blame my tears on post-pregnancy hormones?!?!  The tears today came from this viral video I watched, but they were happy tears!

A 7-year-old girl in the UK who walks with a prosthetic leg is going viral after her classmates were caught on video swooning over her new pink, blade-style prosthetic. A BBC segment that aired this week shows the girl, named Anu, walking onto the schoolyard to show off her new prosthetic.

Her friends quickly surround her and hug her before taking turns running and strutting around the schoolyard alongside her. “It makes me run faster and do my street dancing faster,” Anu says of her prosthetic, adding that pink happens to be her favorite color.

Click HERE for more.

 

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live