Friends’ Adorable Reaction to Girl’s Pink Prosthetic Goes Viral

How long do I get to blame my tears on post-pregnancy hormones?!?! The tears today came from this viral video I watched, but they were happy tears!

A 7-year-old girl in the UK who walks with a prosthetic leg is going viral after her classmates were caught on video swooning over her new pink, blade-style prosthetic. A BBC segment that aired this week shows the girl, named Anu, walking onto the schoolyard to show off her new prosthetic.

Her friends quickly surround her and hug her before taking turns running and strutting around the schoolyard alongside her. “It makes me run faster and do my street dancing faster,” Anu says of her prosthetic, adding that pink happens to be her favorite color.

Anu is seven and goes to school in Birmingham. Look what happened when she showed her friends her new sports blade. It's just gorgeous!🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Aa1UlnhlQy — BBC Midlands Today (@bbcmtd) May 3, 2017

Click HERE for more.