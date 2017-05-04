Blues Raising Money For Flood Victims At Friday’s Game

The St. Louis Blues and Blues Alumni have partnered with the American Red Cross to raise money to help victims of the area floods during Game 5 vs. Nashville on Friday night at Scottrade Center.
The Blues and Blues Alumni will donate proceeds from the 50/50 raffle and the Blues for Kids silent auctions, as well as proceeds from sales of Blues warm-up pucks and Blues Skate Koozies.
Here’s how fans can help:
- Purchase 50/50 tickets at Game 5 on the concourse. Tickets are available in the following quantities: three for $5, eight for $10, 21 for $20 and 50 for $40. All participants must be 18 years of age or older to play, and the winning ticket will be announced in the third period.
- Purchase official pucks used during Friday’s pregame warmups for $50 each outside of Section 114. Each puck comes inside a commemorative 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs puck case. Quantities will be limited and the pucks will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Buy a limited edition Blues Skate Koozie for $10. Koozies can be purchased from Red Cross volunteers on the concourse or outside Section 114.
- Bid on Blues autographed memorabilia at the game or at home. Items will include game-used merchandise, playoff goal puck and other autographed memorabilia. To bid, visit blues.myab.co on your computer or tablet, or text “blues” to 52182. Bidding begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday and will close at the end of the second intermission.