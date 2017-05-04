14 Movies to Actually Be Excited About This Summer 

When the weather gets hot this summer, a movie theater provides the perfect mix of air conditioning and entertainment.

With that in mind, The Ringer has compiled a list of 14 movies coming out this summer that you should actually check out. Here are 5 of them:

*Baywatch (May 25) – Dwayne Johnson nobly patrols the beach and pals around with shirtless Zac Efron, where the high jinks are expected to be obvious but hilarious.

*Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (May 26) – Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom return for the latest installment of the Pirates

*The Beguiled (June 23) – A Southern Gothic remake of a Clint Eastwood movie from Sofia Coppola that features an ensemble cast that includes Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning.

*Girls Trip (July 21) – Tyler Perry’s latest, Girls Trip has music, friendship, fruity cocktails, and several shirtless scenes of hot guys. It also stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, and Kate Walsh.

*The Dark Tower (August 4)– Based on Stephen King’s eight-book, genre-melding sci-fi/fantasy/Western series, the film stars Idris Elba as the good-guy gunslinger Roland Deschain and Matthew McConaughey as his adversary, the Man in Black.

Which one are you most excited about?