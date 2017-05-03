The One Extra Thing You Should Have In Your Carry-On

May 3, 2017 2:26 AM
When you fly somewhere, the one thing you HAVE to make sure you put in your carry-on is…

A writer for “Travel & Leisure” recently did an article on why she always travels with a TENNIS BALL in her bag. Here’s why, and anyone with a bad back might already know the answer…

A tennis ball is really good for giving yourself a massage when you’re sitting down. Which is important, because all that sitting wreaks havoc on your back, and your leg muscles.

Even if you don’t have a bad back, it’s a good idea because it increases blood flow, which can help with jet lag. Plus it’s small, so it’s easy to fit in your bag.

Click Here to see more.

