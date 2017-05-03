The Most and Least Fun States

A new study found most and least fun states in the country.

A new study ranked all 50 states from the most fun to the least fun based on 22 factors, including the number of attractions . . . weather . . . amusement parks . . . beaches . . . beer and wine prices . . . movie prices . . . concerts . . . theaters . . . and casinos.

And based on all of that, the most fun state is… Nevada. But there are definitely some surprises filling out the rest of the top 10…

South Dakota . . . Colorado . . . North Dakota . . . New York . . . Wyoming . . . Oregon . . . Louisiana . . . Montana . . . and Hawaii.

And the 10 least fun states are: Mississippi . . . West Virginia . . . Alabama . . . Kentucky . . . Arkansas . . . Indiana . . . Virginia . . . Kansas . . . New Jersey . . . and Tennessee.

Illinois ranked number 16, which makes it slightly more fun than Missouri, which came in at 22.

Click Here to see more.