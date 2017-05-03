Spider Eyes On You

Spiders are quite literally all around us. Sounds a tad nerdy, but it’s pretty freaky when you consider the latest entomological study of homes.

The survey of homes turned up spiders in 100 percent of homes, including 68% of bathrooms and more than 75% of bedrooms.

The folks behind these findings threw this one out there too: “There’s a good chance at least one spider is staring at you right now with its eight eyes.”

Let’s get our Y98 Loyal Listener heads around this, if you gathered up all the spiders on the planet and placed them on a very large scale, together they’d weigh about 25 million tons. For comparison, the Titanic weighed about 52,000 tons. The weight of every spider on Earth today, is equivalent to 478 Titanics.

Eeek!

(Spider facts in New Orleans Time Picayune)