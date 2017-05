How many “new” frappucinos is Starbucks going to create?

If the Unicorn, Dragon, and Mermaid Frappucinos weren’t enough for you, Starbucks has a NEW one… The Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino.

It just went on sale for a limited time. It’s made out of coffee, extra-dark chocolate and mint sugar crystals, and it has whipped cream in the middle and on top.

