PHOTO: Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife Tweets Pic Of Jimmy and Son

May 3, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: baby, Entertainment Schmig, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Matt Damon, Molly McNearney, Open Heart Surgery, St. Louis, twitter

Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney (native St. Louisan…and yes, St. Joe, to answer your high school question), posted a picture Tuesday of Jimmy and baby William (Billy). On Monday night’s show, Jimmy revealed that shortly after being born Billy had to undergo open heart surgery.

Jimmy shared his own pic yesterday of Molly, daughter Jane, and little brother Billy:

On Monday night’s show, Jimmy told the story of Billy’s birth and subsequent discovery that he had a hole in his heart:

He joked during his monologue that, “Even that (bleeping) Matt Damon sent flowers.” Later in the show he welcomed guests Dr. Oz (who described the heart problem and surgery Billy had), and Olympic snowboarder Shawn White, who was born with a similar heart condition. Kimmel urged people to donate to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles where Billy was treated. You can donate HERE.

 

