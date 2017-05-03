Humane Society of Missouri Taking In Flood-Affected Pets

The Humane Society of Missouri Disaster Response Team is providing temporary sheltering for pets of people affected by recent flooding. Pets may be dropped off at:

Manchester United Methodist Church

129 Woods Mill Road (Highway 141 and Manchester Road)

This site is accepting animals now through 6 p.m. this evening. After 6 p.m. pet owners may call the Humane Society of Missouri Hotline at 314-647-4400 for emergency pick-up of pets affected by the flooding.

First Baptist Church of Arnold

2012 Missouri State Road (I-55 and Highway 141)

This site is accepting animals 1:30 – 8 p.m. today. After 8 p.m., pet owners may call the Humane Society of Missouri Hotline at 314-647-4400 for emergency pick-up of pets affected by the flooding.

Tri County Senior Center

800 W. Union Street in Pacific

This site is accepting animals through 6 p.m. this evening. After 6 p.m. pet owners may call the Humane Society of Missouri Hotline at 314-647-4400 for emergency pick-up of pets affected by the flooding.

Pets dropped off will be transported to the Humane Society of Missouri’s Macklind Ave. Headquarters for sheltering. This temporary boarding service is provided free of charge to pet owners affected by the floods. Pet owners are advised to bring the pet’s medications and veterinary records, favorite bedding and toys and special food. Purina® is providing dog and cat food and cat litter for animals housed in this temporary situation.

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Disaster Response Team also is on call to rescue pets endangered by the flooding.

“Pet owners who evacuate their homes are advised to take their pets with them,” said Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri. “We are glad we can provide temporary sheltering and pet rescue, when necessary, to pet owners affected by these dangerous floods.”