Flooding Forces Major Road Closures In St. Louis Area

With historic flooding in and around the St. Louis area, several local roadways have been shutdown. Here are the latest closures:
I-55 is closed at the Meramec River between St. Louis and Jefferson Counties and will remain closed for the week.
East and Westbound I-44 remain closed from 270 to Gray Summit.
Highway 30 closed East and West from Rahning to 141
Northbound and Southbound Highway 21 closed at MM to North of Hageman
North and Southbound 141 closed from 21 to just North of Fiedler
61-67 or Lemay Ferry closed from Sulphur Springs Road to East Street.
The ramp from Meramec Bottom onto Southbound 55 is closed
K is closed from Kimmswick to 61-67
Highway M closed from 61 to 55
Highway W closed from Byrnes Mill to 109
109 closed from South of Meramec to Niehoff Drive – again from 44 to Eureka High School – and then, from Alt Road to Old State Road
Route BB from Regina to 30
This is an ever-changing situation. Check MoDOT’s map and our sister station KMOX before hitting the roads.