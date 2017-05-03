Flooding Forces Major Road Closures In St. Louis Area

May 3, 2017 2:15 PM

With historic flooding in and around the St. Louis area, several local roadways have been shutdown. Here are the latest closures:

I-55 is closed at the Meramec River between St. Louis and Jefferson Counties and will remain closed for the week.

East and Westbound I-44 remain closed from 270 to Gray Summit.

Highway 30 closed East and West from Rahning to 141

Northbound and Southbound Highway 21 closed at MM to North of Hageman

North and Southbound 141 closed from 21 to just North of Fiedler

61-67 or Lemay Ferry closed from Sulphur Springs Road to East Street.

The ramp from Meramec Bottom onto Southbound 55 is closed

K is closed from Kimmswick to 61-67

Highway M closed from 61 to 55

Highway W closed from Byrnes Mill to 109

109 closed from South of Meramec to Niehoff Drive – again from 44 to Eureka High School – and then, from Alt Road to Old State Road

Route BB from Regina to 30

This is an ever-changing situation. Check MoDOT’s map and our sister station KMOX before hitting the roads.

