14 Hits That Were Turned Down by Famous Singers

No matter how many times these lists pop up, I always find them intriguing and I hope you do as well.

Here are several successful singles off Buzzfeed’s list of 14 hits that were originally supposed to be recorded by other artists:

*”Milkshake” — Recorded by Kelis, turned down by Britney Spears

*”I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” — Recorded by Aerosmith, turned down by Celine Dion

*”Since You’ve Been Gone” — Recorded by Kelly Clarkson, turned down by Pink and Hilary Duff

*”Rock Your Body” — Recorded by Justin Timberlake, turned down by Michael Jackson

*”Dangerous Woman” — Recorded by Ariana Grande, turned down by Carrie Underwood

*”Nothin’ on You” — Recorded by Bruno Mars and B.o.B., recorded but not release by Lupe Fiasco

I can’t imagine Carrie Underwood singing “Dangerous Woman”. Any of the above come as a surprise to you?