Video: Meet Adoptable Lucas

Welcome to Rescue Me! If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet Guardians. Each week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

Lucas is around 2-years-old and he loves tennis balls!! He could play fetch all day long! Typically there’s not a lot of little dogs featured in Rescue Me, but he’s the exception as he weighs around 15 pounds. If you want a lap dog, who also like to fetch … Lucas is your man!

Related Link: Have you met Dee Dee? Learn more about her story now!