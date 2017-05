A new study found the SEXIEST job for both men and women is…

A dating app called Happn analyzed their 1.7 million users to figure out which JOBS were most likely to get you dates.

And the sexiest job for both men and women is LAWYER.

The other sexiest jobs for men are doctor . . . engineer . . . investment analyst . . . trader . . . banker . . . and teacher.

The other sexiest jobs for women are marketing . . . finance . . . designer . . . architect . . . and nurse.

