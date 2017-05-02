A list of stars who dropped out of college to pursue their dreams includes some pretty impressive names.

Here are 10 celebrities who dropped out of college, but did okay, anyway.

1. Your new “Live!” co-host Ryan Seacrest left the U. of Georgia to head to Hollywood.

2. Oprah quit Tennessee State because she already had broadcasting gigs lined up.

3. Ellen DeGeneres dropped out of the University of New Orleans.

4. Tom Hanks quit Sacramento State University to take a theater internship in Ohio.

5. Brad Pitt studied journalism at the University of Missouri, but he left early to try to make it in Hollywood. (Our very own Courtney Landrum did a similar thing, but settled on radio broadcasting INSTEAD of Hollywood thankfully.)

6. Jessica Biel was at Tufts University when she got a role in the 2003 “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” remake, and that was that.

7. Zooey Deschanel went to Northwestern, but she decided to devote all her time to acting.

8. Ben Stiller left UCLA film school to pursue acting in New York.

9. Matthew Morrison ditched NYU for Broadway.

10. Ashton Kutcher was studying biochemical engineering at the University of Iowa, before he launched a modeling career that eventually led to acting.

