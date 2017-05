The WORST job in America for the fourth year in a row is…

CareerCast.com released its annual list of the worst jobs in America. And newspaper reporter is #1 for the fourth year in a row.

Here’s the full list…

1. Newspaper reporter.

2. TV broadcaster.

3. Logger.

4. Enlisted military personnel, mostly because of how dangerous it is.

5. Pest control worker.

6. Disc jockey.

7. Ad sales.

8. Firefighter.

9. Retail sales.

10. Taxi driver.

Click Here to see more.