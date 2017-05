Here are some of the WEIRDEST things flight attendants have seen on flights.

“Business Insider” posted a list of the weirdest things flight attendants have seen like…

– Dirty diapers being left in a seat

– Emotional support marsupials

– Exploding e-cigarettes

– People making soup

– In-flight laundry

– In-flight workouts

– Strange announcement requests about passing gas

