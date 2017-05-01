The Song That Rocked Your Prom

Based on the year you graduated, here are the songs that ROCKED your prom.
To celebrate high school prom season, there’s a list of the songs that likely rocked proms from 1990 to 2016.
Here’s the list…
1990: “Vogue”, Madonna
1991: “I Like the Way”, Hi-Five
1992: “Jump”, Kris Kross
1993: “That’s the Way Love Goes”, Janet Jackson
1994: “I Swear”, All-4-One
1995: “This Is How We Do It”, Montell Jordan
1996: “Tha Crossroads”, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
1997: “Hypnotize”, The Notorious B.I.G.
1998: “Too Close”, Next
1999: “Livin’ la Vida Loca”, Ricky Martin
2000: “Maria Maria”, Santana featuring The Product G&B
2001: “All for You”, Janet Jackson
2002: “Foolish”, Ashanti
2003: “Get Busy”, Sean Paul
2004: “Yeah!”, Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris
2005: “Hollaback Girl”, Gwen Stefani
2006: “SOS”, Rihanna
2007: “Makes Me Wonder”, Maroon 5
2008: “Bleeding Love”, Leona Lewis
2009: “Boom Boom Pow”, The Black Eyed Peas
2010: “OMG”, Usher featuring Will.i.am
2011: “Rolling in the Deep”, Adele
2012: “Somebody That I Used to Know”, Gotye
2013: “Can’t Hold Us”, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis
2014: “All of Me”, John Legend
2015: “See You Again”, Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth
2016: “One Dance”, Drake
