The Song That Rocked Your Prom

Based on the year you graduated, here are the songs that ROCKED your prom.

To celebrate high school prom season, there’s a list of the songs that likely rocked proms from 1990 to 2016.

Here’s the list…

1990: “Vogue”, Madonna

1991: “I Like the Way”, Hi-Five

1992: “Jump”, Kris Kross

1993: “That’s the Way Love Goes”, Janet Jackson

1994: “I Swear”, All-4-One

1995: “This Is How We Do It”, Montell Jordan

1996: “Tha Crossroads”, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

1997: “Hypnotize”, The Notorious B.I.G.

1998: “Too Close”, Next

1999: “Livin’ la Vida Loca”, Ricky Martin

2000: “Maria Maria”, Santana featuring The Product G&B

2001: “All for You”, Janet Jackson

2002: “Foolish”, Ashanti

2003: “Get Busy”, Sean Paul

2004: “Yeah!”, Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris

2005: “Hollaback Girl”, Gwen Stefani

2006: “SOS”, Rihanna

2007: “Makes Me Wonder”, Maroon 5

2008: “Bleeding Love”, Leona Lewis

2009: “Boom Boom Pow”, The Black Eyed Peas

2010: “OMG”, Usher featuring Will.i.am

2011: “Rolling in the Deep”, Adele

2012: “Somebody That I Used to Know”, Gotye

2013: “Can’t Hold Us”, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

2014: “All of Me”, John Legend

2015: “See You Again”, Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth

2016: “One Dance”, Drake

