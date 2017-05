This is an exercise plan I think I could handle.

There’s a gym in England that just created a new workout called the “Napercise.” You go to the gym, head into one of the class studios and then everyone takes a 45-minute nap. You also do some stretches before or after.

The gym says the class, quote, “reinvigorates the mind, improves moods, and even burns the odd calorie.”

SIGN ME UP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!