Steps For The Perfect Nap

Here are the steps to a perfect nap.

According to research, these are the six steps it takes to have a perfect nap, so you wake up feeling refreshed and ready to go…

1. Set an alarm, and only sleep 20 to 25 minutes. That’s the perfect amount of time. If you sleep longer than that, you’ll slip into a deep sleep and wake up feeling groggy.

2. Nap at the same time each day. Early is better, so it won’t keep you up at night. But it’s hard during the week if you have one of those annoying things called JOBS.

3. Shut the blinds and turn off the lights. You’ll sleep better that way. It’s also best if you don’t have the TV on.

4. Take a nap in an actual bed if possible. You’ll fall asleep faster. Plus, you’re more likely to be woken up by someone if you take a nap on the couch.

5. Get it as quiet as possible. Meaning no TV, and maybe no music either. If you live on a busy street, think about using earplugs. You might not hear your alarm though.

6. Buy some incense or an air freshener that smells like lavender. A study a few years ago found people slept better and felt more alert if they fell asleep to the smell of lavender. Plus you’ll start associating it with sleep, so you’ll fall asleep faster.

And if this wasn’t enough about napping… There’s a gym in England that just created a new workout called “Napercise.” You go to the gym, head into one of the class studios . . . and then everyone takes a 45-minute nap. You also do some stretches before or after, but I bet those are optional.

