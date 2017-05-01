Ryan Seacrest Announced As Kelly Ripa’s New Co-Host

It was announced this morning (almost a year after Michael Strahan announced he was leaving) that Ryan Seacrest will join Kelly Ripa as host of “Live”:

After CNN leaked the story, many wondered what will happen to Seacrest’s other jobs? Nothing. He will reportedly continue his radio job but now from a studio in NYC, and he will also remain a fixture on E!’s Red Carpet.

The Wrap ranked each of Kelly’s 67 guest hosts’ ratings since Michael Strahan left (67!?!?!!!). Ryan Seacrest finished at #20. Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos, ranked at #17.

The Top 5 “Live” Guest Hosts According to TV Ratings:

5. Kevin Hart, Common, Cedric the Entertainer (tie)

3. Daniel Dae Kim & Seal (tie)

2. Megyn Kelly

1. Jimmy Kimmel

It’s interesting that Megyn Kelly finished as high as she did, since there are rumors that Megyn Kelly’s new NBC talk show may air at the same time as “Live! With Kelly and Ryan.” And Megyn’s first guests? The Kardashians, whose show is produced by…Ryan Seacrest.