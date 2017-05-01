“Fixer Upper” Star Responds to Former Partners’ $1M Lawsuit

Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines has taken to Twitter to throw some shade at his former partners in a Texas-based real estate company after they sued him for more than $1 million last week.

Fyi: Ive had the same cell # 15 yrs.. same email for 20 yrs. No one called or emailed? 4 years later "friends" reach out via lawsuit.. humm — Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) April 29, 2017

If this is the first you’re hearing of this, let me catch up on what’s going on. His ex-partners claim that Chip bought them out of their shares of the company years ago without telling them that he had a deal with HGTV, which turned into his mega-hit renovation show. “With this information in hand, Chip Gaines convinced plaintiffs to sell their membership interests in Magnolia Realty quickly to him before a public announcement that Fixer Upper was picked up by HGTV,” states the suit.

Chips’ attorney also said last week, “We are confident that these claims will be found to be meritless.”

I don’t know if my advice is worth anything, but I think Chip should avoid talking about any of this on social media.