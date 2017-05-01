Experience Uncorked

St. Louis Uncorked 2017 is Presented By: American Eagle Credit Union!

American Eagle Credit Union is a full-service financial institution offering a wide variety of products and services to our members, from free checking to home loans to online and mobile access. Let us show you how our commitment to providing the best service to our members can help you reach your financial goals. AECU is an independent financial institution, chartered by the state of Missouri, which is owned and operated by its membership. The Credit Union is not a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch Companies, Inc., or any of its affiliates.

Bud Light Party Plaza

The Bud Light Party Plaza features the ultimate experience for guests of Uncorked 2017! Nightly Bud Light Party Plaza ticket holders will enjoy: Drink selections from Bud Light, Deep Eddy Vodka, Jameson and featured wine selections, catering by Sugarfire Smoke House (7-10P, nightly), Private restrooms, Exit and Re-Entry Privileges and Complimentary entry to 360 at the Hilton at the Ballpark, following the event each night (must show Party Plaza credential). BUY BUD LIGHT PARTY PLAZA TICKETS HERE

Club Fitness Pit Pass

Get up close and personal with Uncorked 2017 artists in the Club Fitness Party Pit! The Party Pit provides the closest spot to the Bud Light Main Stage, without actually being on stage! Starting May 8, you can pick up your Party Pit passes at Club Fitness locations (no purchase necessary, limit 2 passes per person, while supplies last and only available for use at one night per pass).

FREE Yoga with Club Fitness on Saturday, June 3rd!

What better way to take in the beauty of Kiener Plaza and the fun of Uncorked than by participating in a FREE Yoga class, led by Club Fitness! Join us on the Kiener Lawn at 3P on Saturday, June 3rd for Yoga. You can pre-register for the session HERE.

Hautly Cheese Family Fun with Fredbird on Saturday, June 3rd!

Our beloved Cardinals Mascot makes a stop at the Hautly Cheese Family Zone in Kiener Plaza at 4:30P on Saturday, June 3! Bring the kids and snap a photo with your favorite bird while enjoying all that Kiener Plaza and Uncorked have to offer for the whole family, thanks to Hautly Cheese!

After Parties at 360 at the Hilton at the Ballpark

After Uncorked wraps up on Friday and Saturday night, join us for the Official Uncorked After-Party at 360 at the Hilton at the Ballpark. The festival closes at 11P, but the party downtown will not stop there! Head into the Hilton at the Ballpark to visit the best rooftop spot in town at 360! Bud Light Party Plaza guests will receive complimentary admission by showing your Party Plaza credential.

Bud Shop at Budweiser Brew House Fashion Village

Throughout the weekend, be sure to stop by the Bud Shop at Budweiser Brew House Fashion Village, which features boutique shopping, jewelry, beauty products and services. Guests of Uncorked 2017 can shop ‘til they drop with all the hottest styles, trends and team wear from local St. Louis businesses.

Lou Fusz Lane

A highlight of the festival, the Lou Fusz Lane is the only place to see the newest rides and you can take a photo with some of the coolest cars in town!

Uncorked Red Carpet

Capture the moment using our Uncorked Snapchat filter on the Uncorked Red Carpet! Brought to you courtesy of Cricket Wireless, 360 at the Hilton at the Ballpark and St. Louis Magazine – the cameras will be flashing all weekend-long at this fun photo experience for festival attendees!

LEMON LEMON Hydration Station

Cool off at the LEMON LEMON Sparkling Lemonade Hydration Station. Throughout the weekend, our Y98 LEMON LEMON Entourage will keep you hydrated with samples of the newest tea to hit the market.

Deep Eddy Dive In Tour

The Deep Eddy Vodka “Dive In Tour” features a fully customized 30’ antique travel trailer – converted into a bar and lounge. Deep Eddy Betty Brand Ambassadors will serve up delicious Deep Eddy specialty cocktails, provide giveaways and relax with consumers in a tailgate-themed, relaxing atmosphere. Complete with photo booth, putting green, TV’s and audio, the Dive In Tour is sure to be an attraction consumers don’t want to miss!

Jameson Cocktails and Caskmates

Sip the finest in Irish Whiskey at Uncorked 2017! Jameson and Jameson Caskmates will be available at featured pouring locations and throughout the festival bars.

Uncorked is Earth-Friendly!

In partnership with Always Green Recycling, Inc, Uncorked has recycled over 6.1 tons of recyclable materials! Through this initiative, Uncorked and Always Green have diverted 80% of festival waste by weight to recycling. Always Green Recycling, Inc. has a proven track record and has established itself as the premier recycling tote service. As the industry leader and originator, we have the ability to specialize our service to fit the needs of our recycling partners.