Volunteers Needed For Urgent Sandbagging in Eureka, MO

April 30, 2017 9:29 PM
Filed Under: Eureka, flooding, Missouri, sandbagging

With the large amounts of rain we have accumulated over the weekend, the crest height of the Meramec River continues to rise and the Eureka Police Department is looking for urgent help!

Volunteers are being asked to help fill the sand bags, and to bring shovels, wear gloves, boots and long pants. Filling the sandbags will begin tomorrow at 11 am at Eureka High School.

170007944 Volunteers Needed For Urgent Sandbagging in Eureka, MO

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Anyone with pickups or flatbed trucks to help transport them are needed also.

Volunteers can call Eureka police at (636) 938-6601 or go to the Eureka High School gym to help.

 

For more information click here! 

