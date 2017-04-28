United Airlines’ New Policies

United Airlines just announced some new policies in the wake of their passenger dragging incident from a few weeks ago.

1. They’ll offer up to $10,000 to people willing to volunteer to give up their seat on overbooked flights. If you remember, on the flight where they dragged off that doctor, they’d only been offering a few hundred dollars.

2. If they permanently lose your bag, you’ll get $1,500, no questions asked.

3. And once you’re on a flight, you won’t be required to give up your seat, and they won’t bring in police to remove you, quote, “except in matters of safety or security.”

Will any of these new policies rehabilitate United’s image? It’s way too early to tell. But on the bright side, now I’m actually HOPING they ask for volunteers the next time I’m on a flight. 10 grand? I can absolutely take a later flight.

And on a related note, Dr. David Dao, the guy who was dragged off the United flight, settled with them yesterday for an undisclosed amount, but I’m betting he got paid BIG.

