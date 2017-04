Do you have the pipes to turn the judges’ chairs around?

The producers of NBC’s “The Voice” think so, and that’s why they’ve announced that St. Louis is one of the cities where they will hold auditions this summer.

If you think you’ve got what it takes, mark June 18th on your calendar! They haven’t announced times/location yet.

For information on how to audition, answers to frequently asked questions, and other things you’ll need to know, bookmark this LINK.