See how YOUR salary compare with everyone else in your age group.

The website Inc.com posted a list of the average salary for every age group. One of the main takeaways is the average person in their 20’s just isn’t making enough to afford kids at this point.

Starting at age 20, salaries break down as follows:

•20-24 = $528 per week ($27,456 per year)

•25-34 = $758 per week ($39,416 per year)

•35-44 = $950 per week ($49,400 per year)

•45-54 = $962 per week ($50,024 per year)

•55-64 = $954 per week ($49,608 per year)

•65+ = $888 per week ($46,176 per year)

